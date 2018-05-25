How Nine Famous Guitarists Deal with Broken Strings on Stage

Someone—better known as YouTube's Blend Guitar—has created a fun and fascinating video that captures a host of famous guitarists in the act of breaking a string. The best part of the clip, however—and perhaps the reason it was created—is that it shows how each guitarist reacts to and deals with this most unwanted problem.

When they break a B string during a solo, do they escape to the relative safety of the lower strings (and lower frets), or do they turn lemons into lemonade, tough it out and magically come up with a spur-of-the-moment masterpiece?

You'll just have to find out by watching the video.

We're happy to report that the clip contains only two famous broken-string moments that have been covered on GuitarWorld.com in the past—Stevie Ray Vaughan and B.B. King. The rest of the video is packed with new (to us) broken-string moments featuring James Hetfield, Tommy Emmanuel, Steve Vai, Slash, Mark Tremonti, John Frusciante and Eric Clapton. (Clapton's bassist, Nathan East, gets a kick out of Clapton's reaction).

Anyway, be sure to check it out below. For more videos by Blend Guitar, head here.