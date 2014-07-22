How to Swirl Paint a Guitar —Video

The guys at HiTone Guitars recently posted a useful and informative video on their YouTube channel — and we thought we'd share it. We're good like that!

Check out the video — "How to Swirl Paint a Guitar" — below. As always, tell us what you think!

There wasn't a lot of info posted with the clip, but there was this:

"After a few different tests I finally swirled my first guitar. The colors were picked to go with the surf guitar theme and the walnut wood that would be surrounding the top."

Swirl away!