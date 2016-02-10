Inglorious Premiere “Unaware” Music Video

(Image credit: Nedim Nazerali Photography)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Unaware,” the new music video by U.K. rockers Inglorious.

The track is from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released February 19 via Frontiers Music SRL.

"We're a British hard rock band, with one of our guitarists coming from Sweden," says Inglorious vocalist Nathan James. "Our Influences include Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Rainbow and Aerosmith.

"We tracked our self-titled debut album all in one room at the same time, entire takes, no click, no autotune, etc. We did some writing for the album with my fellow Trans-Siberian Orchestra bandmates Al Pitrelli (ex-Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Savatage) and Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, ex-Night Ranger). 'Unaware' is the first song I ever wrote; it was co-written by Colin Parkinson (bass) and John Mitchell.

"We shot half of the video at iconic London landmarks, and we had to move pretty quickly after we nearly got arrested for not having permission to film."

Inglorious is vocalist Nathan James, rhythm guitarist Wil Taylor, lead guitarist Andreas Eriksson, bassist Colin Parkinson and drummer Phil Beaver.

Inglorious is available for preorder at Amazon and iTunes. For more about the band, visit inglorious.com.