'Inside Edition' Investigates Authenticity of Autographed Guitars — Video

Are you thinking about bidding on—or flat-out buying—a guitar autographed by one of your musical idols ... including a dead member of Pink Floyd?

Before you do, check out this new video by Inside Edition. They did a bit of snooping around and found that, well, people lie!

Best line: "Sir, Tammy Wynette died in 1998, and this guitar was manufactured in 2013. How do you explain that? Did she come back from the dead?"

P.S.: We're sorry about the commercial you'll probably have to watch before the actual video starts.