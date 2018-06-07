Interpol Announce New Album, 'Marauder,' Premiere "The Rover"

(Image credit: Jamie James Medina)

Interpol have announced a new album, Marauder. The new record—the band's sixth—was produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Mogwai), and is the first album they've made with an outside producer since 2007's Our Love to Admire. You can check out the album's first single, "The Rover," below.

Marauder was recorded at Fridmann's studio in upstate New York, directly to two-inch tape. The result—already clear from "The Rover"—is Interpol at their most unguarded, lean, and powerful.

This stripped-down sense goes beyond just the music in Marauder though. Singer/guitarist Paul Banks, so often distant—almost unapproachable—in the band's earlier material, injects more of himself and his own experiences into Marauder.

“This record is where I feel touching on real things that have happened to me are exciting and evocative to write about,” he said in a press release about the album. “I think in the past, I always felt autobiography was too small a thing for me to reference. I feel like now, I’m able to romanticize parts of my own life.”

“Marauder is a facet of myself," Banks continued. "That’s the guy that fucks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Marauder is set for an August 24 release via Matador. You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist—along with the band's newly announced tour dates—below.

Marauder:

01 If You Really Love Nothing

02 The Rover

03 Complications

04 Flight of Fancy

05 Stay in Touch

06 Interlude 1

07 Mountain Child

08 NYSMAW

09 Surveillance

10 Number 10

11 Party’s Over

12 Interlude 2

13 It Probably Matters

Interpol:

06-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien Open Air

06-26 Sesto al Reghena, Italy - Sexto Nplugged

06-27 Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival

07-01 Glasgow, Scotland - TRNSMT festival

07-05 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07-07 London, England - Hyde Park ^

08-24 Brooklyn, NY - House of Vans

09-14-16 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

10-04 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl $

10-06 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater $

11-06 Tokyo, Japan - Akasaka Blitz

11-14 London, England - Royal Albert Hall

11-24 Copenhagen, Denmark - TAP1

02-16 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden %

^ with The Cure

$ with The Kills and Sunflower Bean

% with Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail