Interpol Announce New Album, 'Marauder,' Premiere "The Rover"

Interpol have announced a new album, Marauder. The new record—the band's sixth—was produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Mogwai), and is the first album they've made with an outside producer since 2007's Our Love to Admire. You can check out the album's first single, "The Rover," below.
Marauder was recorded at Fridmann's studio in upstate New York, directly to two-inch tape. The result—already clear from "The Rover"—is Interpol at their most unguarded, lean, and powerful.
This stripped-down sense goes beyond just the music in Marauder though. Singer/guitarist Paul Banks, so often distant—almost unapproachable—in the band's earlier material, injects more of himself and his own experiences into Marauder.
“This record is where I feel touching on real things that have happened to me are exciting and evocative to write about,” he said in a press release about the album. “I think in the past, I always felt autobiography was too small a thing for me to reference. I feel like now, I’m able to romanticize parts of my own life.”
“Marauder is a facet of myself," Banks continued. "That’s the guy that fucks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”
Marauder is set for an August 24 release via Matador. You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist—along with the band's newly announced tour dates—below.
Marauder:
- 01 If You Really Love Nothing
- 02 The Rover
- 03 Complications
- 04 Flight of Fancy
- 05 Stay in Touch
- 06 Interlude 1
- 07 Mountain Child
- 08 NYSMAW
- 09 Surveillance
- 10 Number 10
- 11 Party’s Over
- 12 Interlude 2
- 13 It Probably Matters
Interpol:
06-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien Open Air
06-26 Sesto al Reghena, Italy - Sexto Nplugged
06-27 Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival
07-01 Glasgow, Scotland - TRNSMT festival
07-05 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
07-07 London, England - Hyde Park ^
08-24 Brooklyn, NY - House of Vans
09-14-16 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
10-04 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl $
10-06 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater $
11-06 Tokyo, Japan - Akasaka Blitz
11-14 London, England - Royal Albert Hall
11-24 Copenhagen, Denmark - TAP1
02-16 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden %
^ with The Cure
$ with The Kills and Sunflower Bean
% with Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail