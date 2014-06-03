Intervals Premiere "Siren Sound" Guitar Play-Through Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a guitar-play-through video for "Siren Sound" by Canadian/U.S. progressive metallers Intervals.

The song is from the band's new album, A Voice Within, which was released in the U.S. March 4.

The clip, which you can check out below, features guitarist Aaron Marshall. Intervals also features vocalist Mike Semesky (formerly of the Haarp Machine), drummer Anup Sastry (Jeff Loomis, Skyharbor) and guitarist Lukas Guyader.

Check out Intervals' Facebook page for more information.