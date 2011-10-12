Interview: DevilDriver's Jeff Kendrick Talks About Touring With Arch Enemy, "All Axess" Website

California-based heavy metal outfit DevilDriver has enjoyed a healthy fan following over the years.

Their music can be described as a blend of melodic death metal and groove metal, but despite being associated with those terms, their latest album "Beast" is more of a death metal album than anything else, and I consider it to be the heaviest among the five studio albums they have released till date.

They are an actively touring band, having toured with anyone and everyone you can imagine, in just about every part of the world. Last year was an incredibly busy year for them, as they started it off with a North American tour with Suffocation, following it up with a main stage slot at Ozzfest, and another headline run with Kataklysm and Kittie. This year they toured with Danzig, and now they are back as main support to Arch Enemy on the "North American Khaos" tour.

A few hours before they took the stage on September 27 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, I had a chance to catch up with guitarist Jeff Kendrick to talk about this tour, the new album, gear, and his All Axess website.

Watch the eight-minute conversation below, and check out the band's official website for more info.

