Iron Maiden Announce 2018 European Tour

Iron Maiden have announced an extensive 2018 European tour.
The trek—dubbed the Legacy of the Beast tour—will begin in late May, and run through mid-August, taking the legends across the continent.
"As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce [Dickinson] and Adrian [Smith] rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with "History/Hits" tours," said the band's manager, Rod Smallwood, in a statement.
"For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie!"
You can see the full itinerary below.
Legacy of the Beast Tour Dates:
- May 26 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Arena,Estonia
- May 28 - Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena
- Jun. 01 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena
- Jun. 03 - Trondheim, Norway @ Rocks Dahls Arena
- Jun. 05 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
- Jun. 07 - Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival,
- Jun. 09 - Munich, Germany @ Rockavaria, Königsplatz
- Jun. 10 - Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza
- Jun. 13 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne
- Jun. 16 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks
- Jun. 17 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Novarock
- Jun. 20 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport
- Jun. 22 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
- Jun. 24 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
- Jun. 26 - Geneva, Switzerland @ Arena
- Jun. 28 - Sopron, Hungary @ Volt Festival
- Jun. 30 - Freiburg, Germany @ Messegelaende
- Jul. 01 - Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome
- Jul. 05 - Paris, France @ AccorsHotel Arena
- Jul. 09 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Ippodromo
- Jul. 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
- Jul. 13 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
- Jul. 14 - Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
- Jul. 17 - Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Della Unita D'Italia
- Jul. 20 - Athens, Greece @ Rockwave
- Jul. 22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills Of Rock
- Jul. 24 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena
- Jul. 27 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
- Jul. 31 - Newcastle, UK @ Radio Arena
- Aug. 02 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
- Aug. 04 - Aberdeen, UK @ Exhibition & Conference Centre
- Aug. 06 - Manchester, UK @ Arena
- Aug. 07 - Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
- Aug. 10 - London, UK @ O2 Arena