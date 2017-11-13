Iron Maiden Announce 2018 European Tour

Iron Maiden have announced an extensive 2018 European tour.

The trek—dubbed the Legacy of the Beast tour—will begin in late May, and run through mid-August, taking the legends across the continent.

"As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce [Dickinson] and Adrian [Smith] rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with "History/Hits" tours," said the band's manager, Rod Smallwood, in a statement.

"For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie!"

You can see the full itinerary below.

For more on Iron Maiden, stop by ironmaiden.com.

Legacy of the Beast Tour Dates: