The Isley Brothers and Santana Premiere New Song, "Are You Ready"

(Image credit: Press Photo/Homepage Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Last month, it was announced that Santana and the Isley Brothers were teaming up for an album titled Power of Peace.

Featuring Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman and Ronald and Ernie Isley, Power of Peace is a loving tribute to the dizzying array of music that has inspired this quartet of legendary musicians, with covers of songs by artists ranging from Marvin Gaye to Willie Dixon to Billie Holiday.

Today we present the exclusive premiere of "Are You Ready," one of the album's shining moments.

"It was a wonderful experience to work with Ernie, Ronnie and everybody, collectively sculpting these songs that we've known for years," Santana told Guitar World. "But when you hear the way we do them, they don't sound the way you heard them before. We've transmogrified them."

For more on this project, check out the all-new September 2017 issue of Guitar World.

Power of Peace will be available July 28 via Legacy Recordings. You can preorder it here.