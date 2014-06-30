Jack White Covers Metallica's "Enter Sandman" at Glastonbury — Video

Metallica performed at Glastonbury in the U.K. this past Saturday.

However, Jack White gave the crowd an extra shot of Metallica by covering their classic “Enter Sandman” during his own set earlier in the day. White meshed bits of “Enter Sandman” with his own tune, “Cannon.”

Below, you can watch White's entire set (At the moment, it's the only version of the video available). Be sure to skip ahead to to 45:00 to watch White tackle Metallica.

