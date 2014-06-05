Jack White Premieres "Lazaretto" Music Video

Jack White will release his second solo album, Lazaretto, June 10 — but he's already supplied three of the disc's new songs to the music world at large.

Now he's created the official music video for one of the three already-available songs — the album's title track — and you can check it out below.

The black-and-white clip for “Lazaretto” is just right for the track’s quirky pacing; there's plenty of glass breaking, a bull stomping and a car burning rubber.

