Jack White Premieres Video for "High Ball Stepper," from New Album, 'Lazaretto'

Jack White has posted an interesting, guitar-packed instrumental track from his upcoming 2014 album, Lazaretto, which will be released June 10 via Third Man Records.

The song, "High Ball Stepper," was written by White and features White on guitar, plus the following musicians:

Carla Azar: Drums

Catherine Popper: Bass

Lillie Mae Rische: Fiddle

Brooke Waggoner: Piano

Maggie Björklund: Pedal steel

Ruby Amanfu: Backing vocals, tambourine

The video, which focuses on a speaker cone and lots of liquids in motion (paint, perhaps?) was directed by Ben Swank and James Cathcart.

White fans should bear in mind that "High Ball Stepper" isn't meant to be the album's first single. That honor is reserved for the album's title track, "Lazaretto," which will be released later this month.

For more about the album, check out jackwhiteiii.com.