Jason Richardson Premieres "Tendinitis" Music Video

Modern-day guitar menace Jason Richardson has dropped a new song and music video, "Tendinitis." You can check out the blistering track, which features drummer Luke Holland, above. "Tendinitis" is available for purchase wherever fine tunes are sold.

"I'm very, very excited to begin the writing process for the next album," Richardson said. "With this being first complete song I wrote for it, I can confidently say that 'Album Two' is going to be far beyond what anyone is expecting. It's going to be wild!"

Richardson will return to the road this month, embarking on a brief East Coast tour, which includes an appearance at the annual New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. All the dates are below.

Jason Richardson on Tour:

4/17 — Virginia Beach, VA — Shakas Live

4/18 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club

4/19 — Clifton, NJ — Dingbatz

4/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Kingsland

4/21 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium // NEMHF*

4/22 — Manchester, NH — Bungalows

*Festival Date