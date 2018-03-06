Jason Richardson Stars in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball Music Man’s ‘Inspired By’ Series

Today, we’re thrilled to bring you the premiere of the latest episode of Ernie Ball Music Man’s new series, Inspired By.

This episode, starring shredmaster Jason Richardson, delves into the guitarists’ musical inspirations and motivations, his relationship with the guitar, and more.

“It’s like a puzzle, a challenge—it’s something that I’m always striving to do faster and better,” Richardson says. “I’ve never really thought that in depth about it, as to why or what it was—I just liked playing guitar. The better I got, the more fun it became…it’s like a Rubik’s Cube.”

Watch the clip above, and for more, visit music-man.com.