JD McPherson Premieres "Style (Is a Losing Game)" Music Video

In their latest music video, JD McPherson and his band visit a barbershop and, well, watch people get their hair cut. Actually, main man McPherson poses as the guy who sweeps hair all day while his band mates—Jimmy Sutton, Jason Smay, Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran—wait and wait...and wait...for their turn in the barber's chair.

The stark black-and-white clip, which was directed by Sean Dejacacion, was shot at Vinny’s Barber Shop on North Virgil Avenue in Los Angeles, where walk-ins are (sometimes) welcome.

The track, which sounds like a team effort between the Sonics, the Kinks (circa 1965) and Billy Childish, is from McPherson's new album, Undivided Heart & Soul, which earned a spot on Guitar World's year-end guide to 2017's 10 Best Roots Albums.

I mentioned the Kinks reference to McPherson a few months ago. "Well, that’s exactly right," he said. "And then the claps on that—the claps were too quiet, and I kept saying, we have to turn up the claps, and [producer Dan Molad] said they were too loud, so I played him the Stooges' “No Fun” and said the claps have to be this loud at least [laughs]." You can read the rest of that interview right here.