Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Heart's Ann Wilson Announce North American Tour

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Heart's Ann Wilson have announced the Stars Align North American tour.

The summer trek will take the trio across the United States, with an added stop in Toronto. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on February 2 at 10 a.m through livenation.com.

"I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night,” Beck said in a statement. “This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Rodgers added. “I've always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn't? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of 'Free' and I hope we can touch your spirit with the 'Spirit of Free.’”

“I am thrilled to have been asked to perform on the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers,” Wilson said. “They are both long time favorites of mine! They are masters at their craft and it is an honor to share the stage this summer.”

You can check out the full tour itinerary below. For ticketing information, stop by jeffbeck.com.

Stars Align tour dates:

July 18, 2018—West Valley City, UT: USANA Amphitheatre

July 20, 2018—Los Angeles, CA: Five Point Amphitheatre

July 22, 2018—Chula Vista, CA: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24, 2018—Houston, TX: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25, 2018—Dallas, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 28, 2018—St. Louis, MO: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29, 2018—Chicago, IL: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31, 2018—Clarkston, MI: DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1, 2018—Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage

August 3, 2018—Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 4, 2018—Camden, NJ: BB&T Pavilion

August 8, 2018—Cincinnati, OH: Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2018—Indianapolis, IN: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 12, 2018—Holmdel, NJ: P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 14, 2018—Wantagh, NY: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 17, 2018—Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 19, 2018—Charlotte, NC: PNC Music Pavilion

August 25, 2018—West Palm Beach, FL: Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 26, 2018—Tampa, FL: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre