Jeff Beck Performs "Big Block" from New DVD, 'Live In Tokyo' — Video

On November 24, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release new live concert footage by Jeff Beck. Live In Tokyo will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

The show, which was filmed April 9 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan, features Beck with his new band performing some as-yet-unreleased solo material. The set also includes “Stratus,” “Led Boots,” “Cause We Ended As Lovers,” “Big Block” (see below), “A Day In The Life,” “Rollin’ And Tumblin’” and more. You can check out the entire track list below, just above the video.

These Japanese dates were the first to feature Beck’s new backing band of Jonathan Joseph (drums), Nicolas Meier (guitars) and Rhonda Smith (bass).

In contrast to Beck’s other recent DVD releases, Performing This Week…Live At Ronnie Scott’s and Rock ‘N’ Roll Party, which were filmed in small clubs, Live In Tokyo was filmed in a major arena.

Below, you can check out "Big Block" from the DVD.

Live In Tokyo Track Listing: