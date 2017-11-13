Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce First North American Tour in Over 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO—just a few days before the release of their upcoming concert film and live album, Wembley or Bust—have announced a small North American tour. The shows will be the band's first run of North American tour dates since 1981.

The dates will occur in August 2018, and will see the group stop by select venues in the South, Midwest and East Coast, plus a date in Toronto.

“Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group," Lynne said in a statement announcing the tour. "We can’t wait to play for them again.”



You can see the full itinerary below.

For more information on the tour, and how to sign up for early access to tickets, stop by jefflynneselo.com.

Jeff Lynne's ELO U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 2, 2018 — Oakland, CA — Oracle Arena

Aug. 4, 2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Aug. 8, 2018 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Aug. 10, 2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Aug. 13, 2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Aug. 15, 2018 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Aug. 16, 2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 18, 2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

Aug. 21, 2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24, 2018 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center