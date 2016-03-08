Jethro Tull and Joe Bonamassa Play "Locomotive Breath"

Here's a blast from the semi-recent-ish past.

Watch Joe Bonamassa join Jethro Tull on stage in London for a 2011 performance of Tull's "Locomotive Breath."

It's fun to see Bonamassa stand side by side with Tull guitarist Martin Barre, the axman behind "Cross-Eyed Mary," "Locomotive Breath" and so many more. Barre holds a special place in Guitar World history; his solo on "Aqualung" comes it at Number 25 on our list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time."

We've also included a clip of Bonamassa performing Jethro Tull's very (if you ask me) Cream-like "A New Day Yesterday" with Tull frontman Ian Anderson on flute and vocals from around the same time as the top performance. Enjoy!