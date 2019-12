Even if you've always thought Extreme's 1990 mega-hit, "More Than Words," is a cheesy (yet strangely loveable) ballad, you might still get a kick out of this video.

It's a brand-new (OK, 10 days old) shot-for-shot remake of the classic video by Jimmy Fallon and Jack Black—right down to the Mesa/Boogie amp in the opening shot.

We've included the new and original versions of the video below. Be sure to play them at the same time! Or not.