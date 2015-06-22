Joe Bonamassa to Honor Albert, Freddie and B.B. King on Three Kings of the Blues Tour

Joe Bonamassa is gearing up to deliver a musical tribute to the "Three Kings of the Blues"—Albert, B.B. and Freddie King.

The Three Kings Tour, Bonamassa's first-ever U.S. amphitheater tour, will feature covers of tunes by these three late blues legends.

The tour is a continuation of the celebration of our blues heritage, which began with the 2015 CD/DVD Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks, a tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.

Bonamassa will be be backed by Anton Fig (drums), Michael Rhodes (bass), Double Trouble's Reese Wynans (piano, Hammond organ), Lee Thornburg (trumpet, horn arrangements), Paulie Cerra (saxophone) and Nick Lane (trombone).

The tour kicks off August 7 at Camden, New Jersey’s Susquehanna Bank Center and ends August 29 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The Greek show will be filmed for DVD and Blu-ray. As with all Bonamassa DVD shoots, the performance at the Greek promises to bring some interesting collaborations in presenting this historical music.

You can check out all the dates below. For ticket information, visit jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.

A portion of the proceeds from this tour will go toward the Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) foundation, a non-profit Bonamassa founded in 2011. KTBA has funded 111 music projects and five scholarships across the 50 states, reaching more than 20,000 students. In August 2014, Bonamassa played to a sold-out crowd of more than 9,000 fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. For each ticket sold, $5 was donated to KTBA, raising more than $40,000 to fund struggling music programs around the country.

For more information, visit keepingthebluesalive.org,jbonamassa.com and Bonamassa's Facebook page.

2015 Joe Bonamassa Three Kings Tour

FRI Aug 7CAMDEN, NJSUSQUEHANNA BANK CENTER

SAT Aug 8HOLMDEL, NJPNC BANK ARTS CENTER

MON Aug 10SARATOGA, NYSARATOGA PAC

TUE Aug 11CAPE CODE, MACAPE COD MELODY TENT

WED Aug 12BANGOR, MEDARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION

FRI Aug 14CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHBLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

SAT Aug 15DAYTON, OHFRAZE PAVILION

MON Aug 17MORRISON, CORED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

THU Aug 20SALT LAKE CITY, UTUSANA AMPHITHEATRE

SAT Aug 22MOUNTAIN VIEW, CASHORLINE AMPHITHEATRE

MON Aug 24PASO ROBLES, CAVINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE

TUE Aug 25SANTA BARBARA, CASANTA BARBARA BOWL

WED Aug 26SAN DIEGO, CAHUMPHREYS CONCERTS BY THE BAY

FRI Aug 28SAN DIEGO, CAHUMPHREYS CONCERTS BY THE BAY

SAT Aug 29LOS ANGELES, CAGREEK THEATRE