Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist/singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa has released the first music video and track from his upcoming album, Different Shades of Blue, which will be released via J&R Adventures on September 23.

This is Bonamassa’s first studio album in two years and the first in his career to be made up entirely of original material.

Check out the video for the title track, "Different Shades of Blue," below. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!