Joe Bonamassa Releases Trailer for New Album, 'Different Shades of Blue' —Video

As we announced last week, Joe Bonamassa will be releasing his 16th album, Different Shades of Blue, September 23 through J&R Adventures.

Now the singer/guitarist has released a preview video — often known as an EPK (electronic press kit) — for the new album. You can check out the entire seven-and-a-half-minute trailer below. In the clip, Bonamassa previews several of the tracks, discusses the recording process and more.

This is Bonamassa’s first studio album in two years and the first in his career to be made up entirely of original material. As always, gear lovers get to see a nice selection of Bonamassa's guitars, including a few sweet Gibson Les Pauls!

Check out the trailer below. Right below that, you'll find the first official music video from the album; it's the title track, "Different Shades of Blue." Enjoy both!