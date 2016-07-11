Joe Perry Collapses Backstage at Hollywood Vampires Show

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Guitarist Joe Perry collapsed backstage during the Hollywood Vampires' Sunday-night show at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island, New York. The longtime Aerosmith guitarist was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

As you can see in the fan-shot Instagram footage directly below, Perry, 65, was sitting down playing guitar before suddenly getting up to carefully make his way backstage, where—according to sources—he lost consciousness and collapsed. After being revived by on-site EMTs, Perry was taken to the hospital.

The clip also shows frontman Alice Cooper searching for Perry onstage after turning around to face the band. "If you notice one of our brothers is not onstage with us; he was very sick before show," Cooper told the audience (via Aerosmith fan site AeroFanatic). The Hollywood Vampires, which also features actor Johnny Depp on guitar (shown above), continued performing in Perry's absence Sunday night. Cooper even asked the audience to chant "Get well, Joe" during the band's set.

[[ Joe Perry Talks Hollywood Vampires Tour, Gear and Aerosmith's Future ]]

After the show, Cooper tweeted that Perry was in stable condition. "Thanks to everyone asking about our brother Joe Perry," he wrote. "He is stable right now, with family & is under the best care."

A mere hour before the show, Perry posting a photo of himself warming up with Hollywood Vampires' Tommy Henriksen prior to the show. Stay tuned for updates on this story, and check out the video below:

