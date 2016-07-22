Joe Perry to Resume Performing with Hollywood Vampires Tonight

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Guitarist Joe Perry will return to the stage with the Hollywood Vampires tonight for their performance at Weill Hall in Rohnert Park, California.

"Joe Perry rejoins the Hollywood Vampires July 22," said Sujata Murthy, the band's publicist, in a statement to USA Today.

Perry recently took some time away from the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup comprised of himself, Alice Cooper and actor Johnny Depp, after he collapsed backstage during the band's performance at the Ford Ampitheater in Coney Island, New York.

There was no word from Perry's management on exactly why he collapsed, but a report fromBlabbermouth.net cited a combination of "dehydration and exhaustion" as the reason.

