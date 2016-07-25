See Joe Perry Make His Return to Hollywood Vampires

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Joe Perry returned to perform with the Hollywood Vampires Friday, July 22, almost two full weeks after he collapsed backstage during a concert in Brooklyn.

The guitarist missed five concerts and a charity concert after passing out at the group’s July 10 show at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island, New York. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Though Page Six reported at the time that Perry might have suffered cardiac arrest, no official cause for his collapse has been issued.

The band welcomed Perry back on Friday’s show in Rohnert Park, California, with performances that included a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” and David Bowie’s “Suffragette City,” both shown below. The Hollywood Vampires conclude their tour tonight in Paso Robles, California.

In two months, Perry will join Aerosmith for a month-long tour through South America and Mexico that kicks off September 29. Though Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has repeatedly talked about retiring the band with a farewell tour, those plans appear to be up in the air.

“It’s one of many things we’ve talked about as a band, but I don’t know if it’s the end,” Perry told us in a recent interview. “We take it from album to tour and day to day. It’s the same philosophy we’ve always had.”