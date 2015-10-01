Joel Hoekstra's 13 Premiere "Scream" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Joel Hoekstra’s 13.

The track, "Scream," is from the band's new album, Dying to Live, which will be released October 16 via Frontiers Music Srl.

“'Scream' is a straight-ahead, old-school rock track that's sung from the standpoint of a demon or vice holding you back in life,” says Hoekstra, who also happens to be the lead guitarist in Whitesnake. He's also known for his work with Trans Siberian Orchestra, Night Ranger and the hit show Rock of Ages.

“Vinny Appice and Tony Franklin lay down a dynamic groove to support the guitars. Jeff Scott Soto delivers a powerhouse vocal performance, and Derek Sherinian puts the frosting on the cake with some understated, tasteful B3 playing. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing/recording it.”

Pre-orders of Dying to Live are now available on Amazon (CD and MP3) and iTunes (MP3). All MP3 pre-orders include instant downloads of “Long for the Days,” "Until I Left You" and "Anymore," which features Russell Allen.

For more information about Hoekstra, Joel Hoekstra’s 13 and Whitesnake, visit joelhoekstra.com and follow him on Facebook.