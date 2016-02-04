John 5 Shows Some "Behind the Nut Love" in New Video

John 5 has premiered a new video for a choice solo cut called “Behind the Nut Love,” and you can check it out below.

As the song's title implies, it features John playing his 1950 Fender Broadcaster behind the nut, doing a fine job of emulating the sound of a lap steel guitar (or at least a B-bender).

Although the original version of this song can be found on his 2005 album, Songs for Sanity, John has re-recorded the track with the Creatures (Ian Ross and Rodger Carter) for his upcoming studio album.

“I always wanted to be a lap steel player because I loved Hee-Haw and that stuff,” John told Fender.com. “I loved the sound of it. This is my tribute to that instrument. I tuned the guitar to an E major chord because with a pedal steel, when you’re working the pedals, it’s to an open chord. And I just started messing around. This was the result.”

John got the incredibly rare Broadcaster at Norman’s Rare Guitars in Tarzana, California.

“Actually they say its one of the cleanest ones ever seen. It’s been documented in many Fender-focused books,” he said. “That was one of Norm’s prize possessions, and I finally got it off him. It’s an amazing guitar.”

“Behind the Nut Love” is available for download now.