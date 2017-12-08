Watch John Lennon Perform "Imagine" at His Final Concert

On this day, 37 years ago, John Lennon was shot to death outside of his New York home by Mark David Chapman.

Take a second to remember the former Beatle's brilliance with this video of him performing "Imagine"—one of his most enduring songs—at the ATV special, A Salute to Lew Grade. It would turn out to be Lennon's final live performance.

Several poems from Yoko Ono's 1964 book Grapefruit are said to have influenced Lennon's lyrics for "Imagine," which can be found on Lennon's 1971 LP of the same name. The album features a more heavily produced sound when compared to the simple arrangements of his previous album, Plastic Ono Band.

"Imagine" is the best-selling single of Lennon’s solo career; it peaked at Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since its release, it has been performed by a number of artists, including Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Cee Lo Green and Train.