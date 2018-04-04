John Page Classic Forever Sessions Presents Livestream with Guitarist Casey Deeter

Rising rock guitarist Casey Deeter will headline the next John Page Classic Forever Sessions livestream on Saturday, April 7 at 8 p.m. EST. Deeter will be backed by The Clock Reads, a Pittsburgh jazz rock band. You can tune in via the John Page Classic Facebook page.

“Casey Deeter is a sensational young guitarist whose playing skill, instructional tips, gear advice and natural, unassuming style have resulted in an Instagram audience of over 52,000 highly engaged followers, with some of Casey’s posts generating over a million views,” said Howard Swimmer, Founder & CEO of HRS Unlimited, parent company of John Page Classic.

Chicago-based Deeter will perform a combination of original rock songs and classic rock covers. Although only 26 years old, Deeter professes a deep affection for classic rock. “I was 10 years old when I heard Pete Townshend for the first time. He instantly made me want to play guitar,” said Deeter. “I’ve been living and breathing guitar ever since, and I’m thrilled to be selected to headline Forever Sessions.”

Deeter switched her Instagram account from private to public in September of 2016, concurrent with her post of a cover of “Stash” by Phish that quickly generated thousands of views. Her followers have grown rapidly ever since.

Deeter will be backed by The Clock Reads, an emerging Pittsburgh based jazz rock band whose new album, Inner Peaks, debuts in mid-April. “Inner Peaks is the band’s first full length album, it marks new musical territory,” said Swimmer. “We’ll break some tracks from the album during our livestream.”

John Page Classic Forever Sessions is an ongoing series of livestreamed performances, each celebrating a uniquely fresh artist or musical perspective. They’re hosted by John Page Classic parent company HRS Unlimited and livestreamed from the HRS Unlimited performance space in Pittsburgh, PA.

