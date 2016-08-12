John Wesley Premieres “by the light of a sun” Lyric Video

Today we’re premiering a brand-new lyric video by singer-songwriter and guitarist John Wesley.

The song, “by the light of a sun,” is from Wesley’s forthcoming eighth studio album, a way you’ll never be, which releases October 7 via InsideOut Music.

“This song sets the tone as a good representation of the style of music and sound for this album,” Wesley says. “It also opens the door lyrically to introduce the concept of the album, which is my interpretation of the parallels between my favorite author, Ernest Hemingway’s 'Lost Generation' and what I perceive to be our own modern-day version of a lost generation.

"This theme is threaded through all of the songs on the album, with some of the songs making solid connections to characters, stories, and my personal interpretations of some of Hemingway’s writing.”

Check out the lyric video right here, and find out more below:

a way you’ll never be Track Listing:

1. by the light of a sun (5:32)

2. a way you’ll never be (7:18)

3. to outrun the light (7:07)

4. the revolutionist (5:57)

5. nada (5:41)

6. the silence in coffee (5:09)

7. unsafe space (4:17)

8. sun.a.rose (6:44)

9. epic (4:51)

10. pointless endeavors (03:38)

Tour Dates:

With Marillion

Friday 21 October 2016 - The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA, USA

Saturday 22 October 2016 - Saban Theater Beverly Hills Beverly Hills, CA, USA

Tuesday 25 October 2016 - Paramount Theatre Denver, CO, USA

Thursday 27 October 2016 - Vic Theatre Chicago, IL, USA

Friday 28 October 2016 - Vic Theatre Chicago, IL, USA

Saturday 29 October 2016 - Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH, USA

Monday 31 October 2016 - Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

Tuesday 1 November 2016 - Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre Montreal, QC, Canada

Wednesday 2 November 2016 - L'Impérial Bell Québec, QC, Canada

Friday 4 November 2016 - Royale Boston Boston, MA, USA

Saturday 5 November 2016 - 9:30 Club Washington, DC, USA

Sunday 6 November 2016 - Keswick Theatre Philadelphia, PA, USA

Tuesday 8 November 2016 - Playstation Theater New York, NY, USA

With Steven Wilson

Thursday 17 November 2016 – Center Stage Atlanta, GA, USA

Friday 18 November 2016 – The Plaza Live Orlando, FL, USA

Saturday 19 November 2016 – State Theatre Tampa, FL, USA

Sunday 20 November 2016 – Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

To find out more, visit john-wesley.com.