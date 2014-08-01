Johnny Depp and Aerosmith Perform "Big Ten Inch Record" — Video

Johnny Depp keeps turning up at Aerosmith shows. Not in the audience, mind you. On stage.

Just a few weeks ago, he performed "Train Kept A-Rollin'" with the band in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

This past Wednesday night, he showed up on the other coast — at the Forum in Inglewood, California — to play Bull Moose Jackson's "Big Ten Inch Record." Aerosmith originally recorded the tune for 1975's Toys in the Attic.

