Johnny Marr Discusses How Many Guitars He Takes On Tour

Johnny Marr released his third solo album, Call the Comet, this past June, and he’s about to embark on a tour through the U.S. and Europe that begins in Nashville on September 15 and wraps in Belgium on December 7.

In anticipation of the upcoming dates, Marr sat down to discuss how many instruments he takes out on tour, how his gear load has changed over the years and why he loves his signature Fender Jaguar guitar.

“People who would have seen me in the Smiths would have seen me play, like, seven or eight guitars in a show," he says. "And a couple of people thought that was cool and great."

But, Marr adds, "I guess I’ve kind of perfected what I do a little bit. So rather than have a bunch of guitars, I’ve made my own guitar that takes care of a bunch of guitars.”

Watch the full clip above, and check out the video for "Hi Hello," from Call the Comet, below.

Johnny Marr Call the Comet tour dates:

Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

Sept. 16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sept. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

Sept. 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept. 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Sept. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Sept. 25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

Sept. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept. 28 - Sonoma, CA - The Fillmore

Sept. 29 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX - Plaza Condessa

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel

Oct. 8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Oct. 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada

Oct. 10 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Oct. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 13 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

Oct. 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct. 17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

Oct. 20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Oct. 21 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Nov. 1 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

Nov. 2 - Dublin, Ireland, National Stadium

Nov. 4 - Norwich, UK - UEA

Nov. 5 - Birmingham, UK - Forum

Nov. 6 - Bath, UK - Forum

Nov. 8 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

Nov. 9 - Brighton, UK - Dome

Nov. 11 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Nov. 13 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

Nov. 14 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

Nov. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Nov. 17 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

Nov. 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Nov. 21 – Madrid, Spain – Sala But

Nov. 23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock Em Stock

Nov. 26 – Barcelona, Spain – Bikini

Nov. 27 – Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne

Nov. 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Dec. 1 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

Dec. 2 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

Dec. 3 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theater

Dec. 5 – Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

Dec. 6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

Dec. 7 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix Club

For additional information and to purchase tickets, check out JohnnyMarr.com.