Johnny Marr Discusses How Many Guitars He Takes On Tour

Johnny Marr released his third solo album, Call the Comet, this past June, and he’s about to embark on a tour through the U.S. and Europe that begins in Nashville on September 15 and wraps in Belgium on December 7.
In anticipation of the upcoming dates, Marr sat down to discuss how many instruments he takes out on tour, how his gear load has changed over the years and why he loves his signature Fender Jaguar guitar.
“People who would have seen me in the Smiths would have seen me play, like, seven or eight guitars in a show," he says. "And a couple of people thought that was cool and great."
But, Marr adds, "I guess I’ve kind of perfected what I do a little bit. So rather than have a bunch of guitars, I’ve made my own guitar that takes care of a bunch of guitars.”
Johnny Marr Call the Comet tour dates:
Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
Sept. 16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Sept. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
Sept. 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept. 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Sept. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Sept. 25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
Sept. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sept. 28 - Sonoma, CA - The Fillmore
Sept. 29 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music & Arts Festival
Sept. 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX - Plaza Condessa
Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel
Oct. 8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Oct. 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada
Oct. 10 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Oct. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 13 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
Oct. 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Oct. 17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
Oct. 20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Oct. 21 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
Nov. 1 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
Nov. 2 - Dublin, Ireland, National Stadium
Nov. 4 - Norwich, UK - UEA
Nov. 5 - Birmingham, UK - Forum
Nov. 6 - Bath, UK - Forum
Nov. 8 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall
Nov. 9 - Brighton, UK - Dome
Nov. 11 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Nov. 13 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
Nov. 14 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
Nov. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
Nov. 17 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
Nov. 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Nov. 21 – Madrid, Spain – Sala But
Nov. 23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Super Bock Em Stock
Nov. 26 – Barcelona, Spain – Bikini
Nov. 27 – Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne
Nov. 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Dec. 1 – Vienna, Austria – Flex
Dec. 2 – Munich, Germany – Technikum
Dec. 3 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theater
Dec. 5 – Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
Dec. 6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
Dec. 7 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix Club
