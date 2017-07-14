Jonny Lang Premieres New Song, "Bitter End"

(Image credit: Daniella Hovsepian)

As we announced back in May, Jonny Lang will release a new studio album, Signs, September 8 via Concord Records. The album—Lang's sixth major-label release—is his first in four years.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of one of the album's many highlights, a guitar-heavy song called "Bitter End." You can check it out below.

“'Bitter End' is about humanity continuing to repeat the same mistakes over and over," Lang told us. "Are we just going to keep doing that until we're all gone? Or are we going to learn from them and allow for it to be a lesson that lasts, which we can do something with, and turn the past errors into a positive before we end up in a place we can’t come back from?”

Signs, which features elements of funk, rock and blues, is held together by Lang’s distinctive playing and singing—and the lyrics, which focus on themes of battles and self-empowerment.

“Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way,” Lang says. “The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can’t make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks.”

For more about Lang and the new album, visitjonnylang.com. And while you're at it, check out "Make It Move," another new song from Signs.