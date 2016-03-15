Judas Priest Perform “The Hellion/Electric Eye” from New Live DVD

Judas Priest have premiered a live clip of “The Hellion/Electric Eye,” originally released on their 1982 album, Screaming for Vengeance.

The live video comes off their upcoming CD/DVD/Blu-ray, Battle Cry, which will be released March 25 via Epic Records.

Recorded August 1, 2015, at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in front of an audience of 85,000, Battle Cry is available on a 15-track CD, with the entire show on Blu-ray and DVD (running more than 94 minutes), as well as digital audio and video formats. The DVD and Blu-ray also contain three bonus tracks shot in Poland December 10, 2015, at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk.