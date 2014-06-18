Judas Priest Preview New Song, "Battle Cry," with Intro by Guitarist Richie Faulkner —Exclusive Video

Today, the guys in Judas Priest are previewing another new song from their upcoming studio album, Redeemer of Souls.

Check out the teaser for "Battle Cry" below! The clip also features an intro and commentary by Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner.

Redeemer of Souls, the band's 17th album overall, will be released July 8 — and it's already stirred up a buzz in the heavy metal community.

Fans can pre-order the deluxe version of Redeemer of Souls right now on iTunes and Amazon.

Judas Priest also have confirmed that Glenn Tipton, Rob Halford and Faulkner will appear on Rockline 8:30 PT / 11:30 ET Monday, July 7. Fans are encouraged to speak with the band at 1-800-344-ROCK (7625). For a station near you and for information regarding how to log onto the broadcast, visit rocklineradio.com.

On July 8, Halford, Tipton and Faulkner will appear on Sirius XM's Town Hall program. Fans are being asked to submit questions that winners will be able to ask the band in person. Head HERE for more information.

And be sure to check out another new Judas Priest track, "Dragonaut," RIGHT HERE.

