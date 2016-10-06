Keith Richards: “This Is What I Play When I Play Guitar for Myself”

Keith Richards recently revealed the music he plays when he plays guitar just for himself.

His answer came in response to a question posed on “Ask Keith Richards,” the web video series that gives fans a chance to ask questions of the Rolling Stones guitarist.

“When I pick that thing up at home, I play other people’s songs,” he says.

“Sometimes it leads into an idea, another song. All of these guys, in a way, inspired [me] to come up with something new.”

Check out his complete answer below. Be sure to see what he answered when asked which guitar he would own if he could have only one.

In other news, the Rolling Stones recently released a snippet of a new track from their upcoming blues album, their first studio release since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.