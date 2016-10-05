Rolling Stones Share First Clips from New Blues Album

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have released a brief snippet of music from their forthcoming album, their first studio release since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

The clip shows the band working in the studio over which is heard a shuffling electric blues track featuring a harmonica. The video, which accompanies a second short clip showing shots of the recording studio, arrives ahead of the group’s October 6 announcement about the new album, which is set for a December release.

Guitarist Ron Wood previously revealed that the album shows the band “on a blues streak” and features “extremely great cover versions of Howlin’ Wolf and Little Walter, among other blues people.”

Producer Don Was has noted that the disc was recorded over just a few days, with the band members “in a circle around the microphones.” Was says the sessions include a special appearance by Eric Clapton, who was recording new tracks in the facility and joined the Stones on a pair of songs.

In related news, on November 11 the Rolling Stones will release Havana Moon, a concert film commemorating their historic 2016 performance in Cuba in 2016.