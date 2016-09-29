Korn Premiere “A Different World” Featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

Korn have just released their new track, “A Different World,” featuring Slipknot's Corey Taylor as guest vocalist.

The song is a premiere from the band’s forthcoming album, The Serenity of Suffering, which will be released October 21 on Roadrunner.

Drummer Ray Luzier explained that the union happened after Korn and Slipknot toured together last year.

“Of course, we’re huge Slipknot fans, and Slipknot always said that if it wasn’t for Korn they probably wouldn’t have started,” Luzier explained.

“So we did a show in London. Fieldy [Korn’s] bass player had the idea, ‘We should just do a cover song. Not one of our songs or a Slipknot song. Let’s go way left field and do a Beastie Boys cover!’”

The result was a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

“So that fueled that thing like, ‘Man, we’d love to get him on the record somehow!’ ” Luzier says. “And we called him, and the timing just worked out. He flew to Nashville, came to the studio and just killed it. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record, gives me chills every time I hear it.”