Guitar news from a Taylor Swift show? Well, yes!

Swift rocked a Fender Jaguar during last night’s sold-out show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Sure, we recognize Swift as an ultra-successful pop/country singer, but these moves (top video) show a femme fatale rocking out in front of 15,000 people.

As a bonus, Swift was joined by Beck and guitarist Annie Clark—better known as St. Vincent—who provided some fine shredding while strutting around onstage in high heels (bottom video).