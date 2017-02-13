Laurence Juber Announces New Album, 'LJ Can't Stop Playing The Beatles!'

(Image credit: Michael Lamont/laurencejuber.com)

Laurence Juber—a Grammy-winning guitarist and former member of Paul McCartney & Wings—will release LJ Can't Stop Playing the Beatles! on March 3.

The album, which will be issued via Hologram Recordings, is Juber's third collection of solo acoustic arrangements of Beatles tunes. It was produced by Hope Juber and remixed by Al Schmitt at Hollywood’s Capitol Studios.

“I started playing guitar in November of ’63, coinciding with the first wave of Beatlemania,” Juber said. “Their songs are baked into my musical DNA and having played guitar with three of the four Beatles, they form a central thread in my own life experience.”

Juber, who is known to his fans as LJ, as released 25 solo albums. As a studio musician, he can be heard on recordings by Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks, Seal and Sylvie Vartin, and he's featured on the soundtracks to hundreds of TV shows and movies, including Home Improvement, Dirty Dancing, Good Will Hunting and Pocahontas.

For more about Juber, visit laurencejuber.com.

Can't Stop promo from Laurence Juber on Vimeo.

LJ Can't Stop Playing the Beatles! Tracklist:

1. And Your Bird Can Sing

2. Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

3. She Loves You

4. Day Tripper

5. Hey Jude

6. I’ll Follow the Sun

7. If I Needed Someone

8. It’s Only Love

9. Ticket to Ride

10. And I Love Her

11. Hey Bulldog

12. Something

13. Don’t Let Me Down

14. Honey Pie

