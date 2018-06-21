Led Zeppelin Revisit 'The Song Remains the Same' with Deluxe Reissue

Led Zeppelin are rounding out the reissue series of their classic albums by revisiting The Song Remains the Same. The deluxe reissue—which is set for a September 7 release—was remastered with supervision from Jimmy Page.

The reissue of The Song Remains the Same follows the band's recent reissue of How the West Was Won, and closes out the reissue series of their catalog, which began in 2014.

The Song Remains the Same will be released in multiple formats from Atlantic/Swan Song, including the full album's debut in hi-res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. The Super Deluxe Boxed Set will be the most exquisite and elaborate release in the reissue series, recreating the intricate embossing of the set's original issue, and will also mark the first time the full -length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. On the 4-LP set, Page made a change to the track sequence, allowing the epic, 29-minute version of "Dazed And Confused" to be featured in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time.

The Song Remains the Same is the soundtrack to the legendary concert film of the same name, which was released in 1976. The performances in the film were recorded July 27-29, 1973 at Madison Square Garden during the band's tour for its then-current studio album, Houses Of The Holy.

You can preorder the set right here.