Led Zeppelin, "Whole Lotta Love" (Rough Mix with Vocal) — Video Premiere

Last week, Jimmy Page hosted a Led Zeppelin listening event at L'Olympia in Paris. While most of the material being debuted centered on previously unreleased material that will be included on the upcoming Led Zeppelin remasters, Page also debuted a new music video for "Whole Lotta Love" (Rough Mix with Vocal).

The video, which you can check out below, is a composite of several classic Led Zeppelin live performances, some well-known and others rarely seen.

The "Rough Mix with Vocal" version of "Whole Lotta Love" is featured on the deluxe edition of Led Zeppelin II, which is set for a June 3 release, along with deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin III.

John Paul Jones, Page and Robert Plant commented on the companion audio version of "Whole Lotta Love."

Jones: "'Whole Lotta Love' must have been very early on its life, so it probably hadn't developed into the juggernaut that it became in later years. But it's fresher, I think."

Page: "This version of 'Whole Lotta Love' is the mix down from the night that we recorded it, so it doesn't have any of the overdubs that everyone will be familiar with, because when they hear this they'll think, 'Oh yeah, that's the original' and all of a sudden they'll go 'No, it's not.'"

Plant: "You can see how songs grow. There must have been five or six other takes of that, which are not present. So the shaping of these things is very interesting and you can hear with this particular version that we haven't quite reached the point yet, and that it's very, very close."

Page discusses the new reissues—and the many treasures in Led Zeppelin's vaults—in the all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World. The new issue is available now on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.