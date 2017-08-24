Let Metallica Take You Behind the Scenes of the Making of "Atlas, Rise!"

(Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Metallica has released a 12-minute video chronicling the recording and creation of "N.W.O.B.H.M. A.T.M.," a track that would later morph into Hardwired... To Self-Destruct's "Atlas, Rise!"

Shot by the folks over at MetallicaTV, the video shows the song's evolution essentially from the ground up; from Hetfield and Ulrich trying to assemble disconnected ideas into a song map, to Ulrich working on drum fills for the song, to the recording of Hetfield's vocals.

While Hetfield is recording his vocals, he mentions that some of the song's lyrics were inspired by the classic 1984 horror film, Children of the Corn. He even reveals that the line "Wish 'em to the undertaker" is, in fact, a bit of a shoutout to pro wrestler The Undertaker.

You can watch this neat video, and then see the final result—the official music video for "Atlas, Rise!"—below.