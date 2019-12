It turns out Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is a film director. Who knew?

Below, check out a short film, The Truth, which was directed by Durst, who also stars as Evan Jealous, a motivational speaker/spiritual leader who enjoys hitting people with chairs.

Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland—yes, that's Wes Borland—appears midway in the film to receive some "healing."

You can watch the entire 30-minute film or skip directly to 22:50 to catch the Durst/Borland face smash.