"Linus and Lucy": Los Straitjackets Premiere Cover of Peanuts' Theme Song — Video

Eternally masked garage/surf band Los Straitjackets have been working with Nick Lowe lately, especially around the holidays, even touring as part of Lowe’s Quality Holiday Revue.

A show from last year's tour will be released as a Record Store Day LP on November 27.

It will include Los Straitjackets’ version of the Vince Guaraldi tune “Linus and Lucy,” which is best known as the theme music from the Peanuts' classic TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, which first aired in 1965.

"We listen to all different kinds of instrumental music and always loved the Vince Guaraldi score for A Charlie Brown Christmas," guitarist Gregorio El Grande (Greg Townson) told Dangerous Minds.

"One of the discoveries working on “Linus and Lucy” was finding out the opening riff sounds exactly like the opening riff in 'You Really Got Me' by the Kinks when you rock it up. You would never think of those two songs being similar! The best thing about covering this song is seeing everybody doing the Peanuts dances when we play it."