Listen to the Debut EP from Micro Jordan/Scrawny Pippen

East Nashville experimental rock trio Micro Jordan/Scrawny Pippen have unveiled their debut self-titled EP. You can check out the punk-inspired “Cat Killer” below. The EP is available for free download via the band’s Bandcamp page and is streaming now on Spotify and all major services.

Micro Jordan/Scrawny Pippen is vocalist/bassist The Flesh, guitarist Tom Gilbert and drummer Ben Stix. The trio’s sound draws on a range of styles, combining the de-tuned drone of Torche, epic riffage of Cloudkicker and art-punk mentality of Fugazi.

Existing outside the often commoditized Nashville music scene, Micro Jordan/Scrawny Pippen’s diy convention, musical direction—and even name choice—are deliberate objections to the industry that thrives a few miles from where they practice and record. The trio tracked their debut at Stix’s East Nashville home studio in late 2017 with engineer/mixer John Constable, with the goal to capture a raw representation of their songs. Recording live together in a room, the band kept first takes of the majority of performances.

“There are some ‘mistakes’ in a few guitar tracks, but we ended up keeping them," Gilbert says. "I was reluctant at first, because I was used to fixing something like that. But I’ve come to actually really like the imperfections…they add to the raw feeling of the recording.”

Flesh and Stix also are members of Nashville band Born Empty, while Stix and Gilbert have played together in numerous projects, having both grown up in the Washington, D.C., area.

Micro Jordan/Scrawny Pippen’s debut EP is released via BE-Music, the music extension of the BE-Hive, a Nashville-based collective created by Born Empty and Stix that aims to better its community through music and plant-based food.

Download the EP for free and find out more here.