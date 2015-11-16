Luca Stricagnoli Uses Five Different Guitars to Play "Misirlou" in a Guitar Shop — Video

In this new video, guitarist Luca Stricagnoli visits a guitar store and plays his own arrangement of "Misirlou" on five different guitars.

"Misirlou" is a traditional Eastern Mediterranean tune made famous in 1962 by surf-rock guitarist Dick Dale. Dale's version also appears in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction and was sampled in the Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It" in 2006.

"Miserlou" and Stricagnoli's arrangement of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O’ Mine" are available as bonus tracks on Stricagnoli's self-titled new album.

Stricagonoli is one of the most exciting new players on the acoustic guitar scene. He bypasses the normal limits of the acoustic guitar and adapts it to any musical genre: from pop to rock, from soundtracks to original pieces.

Stricagnoli, 23, has always had a conflicting relationship with his guitar. He went from playing hours a day to completely abandoning the instrument for more than three years to dedicate himself to judo. Until he discovered videos created and posted by Candyrat Records, which rekindled his fire for his Number 1 passion.

Luca Stricagnoli visits a guitar store and plays his arrangement of 'Misirlou' on a five different guitars.

