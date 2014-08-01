Lullwater: The Story Behind "Albatross" — Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of an exclusive new video by Georgia rockers Lullwater.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Lullwater singer/guitarist John Strickland discusses the band's single, "Albatross," and its accompanying music video.

“'Albatross' is a hard-hitting track that let us express what the band was going through at the time," Strickland says.

"During the recording process, we were able to capture genuine emotion that is the driving force behind the song. We couldn't be happier with the way things are going now. We're excited 'Albatross' is catching on and the fans are digging it. Without them we wouldn't be able to do what we love."

"Albatross" is from the band's self-titled 2013 album. To check out the official "Albatross" music video, head here.

Lullwater will make a special appearance at Inked Out NJ September 13 and 14 while continuing to play dates across the U.S. — as they've been doing steadily over the last year.

For more about Lullwater, visit their official website and Facebook page.