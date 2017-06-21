Man Plays Guitar Nonstop for 114 Hours to Beat World Record

(Image credit: The Ririe Bar on Facebook)

According to the Houston Chronicle, Idaho guitarist Jeff Waschbusch successfully played guitar nonstop for more than 114 hours to reach a new Guinness World Record.

Waschbusch—who finished the challenge at The Ririe Bar in Ririe, ID—did so to raise money for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which serves United States military personnel wounded or injured in service and their families.

Waschbusch told the Houston Chronicle: “The military folks need help. They come home and have to spend time filling out paperwork or waiting for help they need. With Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund they receive assistance immediately."

A post on the Guitar for Heroes Charity Event Facebook page reads, “HE DID IT!!!! In the wee hours of this beautiful morning, Jeff Waschbusch broke the world record for longest marathon guitar playing! Jeff played for 114 Hours and 10 minutes and the last song he played was 'Ripple' by The Grateful Dead!”